A stunning video of lightning hitting the clock tower in Saudi Arabia is going viral on social media. The 27-second video clip shows lightning hitting the clock tower in Saudi Arabia's Mecca. The lighting strike, which was caught on camera, looks like a stunning painting drawn on canvas. The video shows incredible scenes of the moment lightning hit the clock tower in Mecca. Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comments section to share their views. "Wow", said one user while a second user wrote, "1.21 gigawatts". National Skyscraper Day 2022: From Burj Khalifa to Abraj Al Bait, Know All About the 7 Tallest Buildings in the World (Watch Videos).

Lightning Hits Clock Tower in Mecca

WATCH ⚡️ Incredible scenes of lightning hitting the clock tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/vZHGd26AiI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 13, 2023

Spectacular Lightning Strikes Mecca Clock Tower

Spectacular lightning strikes Mecca clock tower. pic.twitter.com/dpK5hNSiFF — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) August 13, 2023

Lightning Hits Clock Tower in Mecca

lightning hitting the clock tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia #Incredible pic.twitter.com/QuNt5lDEOF — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)