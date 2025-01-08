A fast-moving wildfire in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, has forced thousands to flee their homes, with California Governor Gavin Newsom declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday, January 8. The Palisades Fire, driven by intense winds, is threatening over 13,000 structures and displacing approximately 30,000 residents. As flames swept through the upscale neighbourhood, residents abandoned their cars and fled on foot, with several buildings already reduced to rubble. The fire has burned over 770 acres, igniting palm trees and engulfing hillsides with roaring flames. Disturbing video footage from the scene shows apocalyptic scenes of destruction in the Santa Monica Mountains area and Temescal Canyon. Emergency responders continue to battle the blaze as evacuations expand across Los Angeles County. Chile Wildfire: Thousands Evacuated As Blaze Engulfs Metropolitan Region Amid Heatwave (Watch Videos).

California Governor Gavin Newsom Declares Emergency in Pacific Palisades

Apocalyptic Scenes as Wildfire Engulfs Pacific Palisades

Wildfire in Temescal Canyon

