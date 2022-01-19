British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of all Covid measures introduced to combat the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 from next week, including masks on public transport and shops, work-from-home guidance and vaccine certificates.

See Tweet:

‘Once regulations lapse, the government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere’ Boris Johnson has confirmed that Plan B measures to control the spread of coronavirus in England will be allowed to expire. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626. pic.twitter.com/v8WQ6qN88z — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)