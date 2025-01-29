White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed concerns over mystery drones in New Jersey, confirming they were authorized by the FAA for research and other purposes. In her first press briefing, she stated that private individuals were also flying drones. President Donald Trump had earlier vowed to report on the issue, calling it “ridiculous” that authorities withheld information. Speaking to Republican governors on January 10, he expressed skepticism that the government was unaware of the drones’ origins. While the Pentagon denied they were military drones or linked to foreign adversaries, Trump suggested officials knew more than they admitted. He promised a full report shortly after his inauguration to clarify the situation. 'Mystery' Drone Sightings in New Jersey: Donald Trump Directs Chief of Staff Susie Wiles To Immediately Begin Investigation Into 'Suspicious' Drones That Sparked UFO and Alien Rumours (Video).

Karoline Leavitt Says New Jersey Drones Were Authorised By FAA

.@PressSec Karoline Leavitt reads statement from President Trump: "The drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by FAA for research and various other reasons...this was not the enemy." pic.twitter.com/M5Qk5exLPn — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2025

Trump on inauguration day: Let's find out what was happening with the New Jersey drones and tell the public immediately. Today: "The drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons." It's… pic.twitter.com/fTBtVHNeXJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 28, 2025

