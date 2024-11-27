Marius Borg Hoiby, 27, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been released from custody after being accused of two rapes and a new sex crime. Police allege the rapes involved victims unable to resist, though Hoiby's lawyer claims evidence against him has weakened. Hoiby is also accused of physically abusing three ex-girlfriends and violating restraining orders. He admitted to causing harm and property damage in August under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, citing struggles with mental health and substance abuse. Despite his royalties, Hoiby holds no official public role. Investigations continue. Sex Scandal Rocks Norway: Gynaecologist Rapes 87 Women Over 20 Years, Films Act; 6,000 Hours Of Video Evidence Recovered.

Crown Princess’ Son Marius Borg Hoiby Accused of Sex Crime

NEW - Norway princess’ son accused of new sex crime: policehttps://t.co/TQTq5krb3S — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)