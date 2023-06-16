Pope Francis, 86, who was recovering from stomach surgery, was discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday. As seen in the video, the Pontiff departed the hospital in a wheelchair after speaking with well-wishers and medical professionals who had assembled to bid him farewell. Along the path outside the building, people had gathered in anticipation of seeing the pope, who waved and grinned at them. Pope Francis Admitted to Hospital With Respiratory Infection, Says Vatican Spokesperson Matteo Bruni.

Pope Francis Discharged From Hospital Video

Pope Francis released from hospital, 9 days after surgery pic.twitter.com/yygWLgeiGk — BNO News (@BNONews) June 16, 2023

