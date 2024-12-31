Most of the parts of Puerto Rico were in a blackout on Tuesday, December 31, as the island prepared to celebrate New Year's Eve. According to Luma Energy, more than 1.2 million out of 1.47 million clients were without power. Reports indicated that power restoration in Puerto Rico could take 24 to 48 hours. More details are awaited. Power Outage in France: Several Districts of Paris Left in ‘Darkness’ After Major Power Outage Reported.

Puerto Rico Power Outage

JUST IN: Blackout hits Puerto Rico, restoration could take 24 to 48 hours — BNO News (@BNONews) December 31, 2024

Blackout in Most Parts of Puerto Rico on New Year’s Eve

A major blackout has been reported in Puerto Rico. Over 80% of residents in the island are without power, according to the energy company LUMA. pic.twitter.com/W06gGI7uuD — Cristina Corujo (@cristina_corujo) December 31, 2024

