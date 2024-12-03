Lee Jae-Myung, the leader of South Korea's opposition party, live-streamed himself scaling the fences to reach the parliament amid martial law. The video of Lee Jae-Myung climbing the blockade wall has gone viral on social media. The development follows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declaring a state of emergency and announcing martial law. He accused the opposition of being 'anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime'. South Korea Unrest: From President Yoon Suk Yeol Accusing Opposition of Being North Korean Spies To Vote To Block His Decree; a Complete Sequence of Events.

Opposition Leader Lee Jae-Myung Scales Fences To Enter Parliament

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the South Korean opposition, live-streamed himself jumping a fence to enter the Parliament building and vote down the President’s Martial Law. Via @Faytuks pic.twitter.com/V9QHRbX9A5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)