US President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly said to be in talks to have Oracle and US investors take over TikTok. According to a report, the deal is being negotiated by the White House. Under the deal, TikTok's China-based owner, ByteDance, would retain a minority stake in the company; however, the app's algorithm, data collection and software updates will be overseen by Oracle. Elon Musk To Buy TikTok? US President Donald Trump Says He’s Open to Idea of Tech Billionaire Purchasing ByteDance-Owned App.

Oracle and US Investors To Take Over TikTok

