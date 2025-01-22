US President Donald Trump expressed openness to Elon Musk purchasing TikTok, as the app faces pressure over national security concerns. TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance and used by 170 million Americans, is under threat of a US ban unless sold. A Trump-signed executive order temporarily allows TikTok’s operation for 75 days, following a Supreme Court decision upholding a law penalising hosting the app without ByteDance divesting. Speaking at an AI investment event, Trump mentioned he’d support Musk or Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison acquiring TikTok. ByteDance’s forced sale reflects broader scrutiny of Chinese tech companies and their access to US user data. TikTok Allowed in US, X Not Allowed in China: Elon Musk Says ‘Something Needs To Change’.

Trump Open to Elon Musk Buying TikTok Amid National Security Concerns

BREAKING: Trump says he is open to Elon Musk buying TikTok — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 22, 2025

