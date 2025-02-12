Elon Musk addressed his claim about the US allegedly sending USD 50 million worth of condoms to Gaza during a joint press briefing with Donald Trump at the Oval Office on February 12. When confronted by a reporter about the misinformation, which was later debunked by fact checkers as the funds were intended for Gaza Province in Mozambique, not the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Musk acknowledged, “Some of the things I say may be incorrect and should be corrected.” However, he questioned the spending itself, adding, “I’m not sure we should be sending USD 50 Million of condoms anywhere.” The Tesla CEO shared the press briefing clip on X with the caption, “$50M of condoms is a LOT of condoms.” The moment gained further attention as Musk attended the event with his young son, "Little X," perched on his shoulders. Elon Musk Updates X Bio With Bizarre ‘Circumcisions at a Discount’ Offer.

Elon Musk on US Aid: ‘$50M of Condoms Is a Lot’

$50M of condoms is a LOT of condoms 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/V2C7znndUB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)