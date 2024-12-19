Days after a Russia Military General was assassinated in Moscow, a lawmaker was shot dead and another wounded on Thursday in a shooting inside the parliament of the Russia-backed breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia. The deputy Vakhtang Golandzia was shot at inside the parliament of Abkhazia. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead. Another lawmaker, Kan Kvarchia, sustained injuries in the shooting incident. More details are awaited. Igor Kirillov ‘Assassinated’: Leader of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces Killed by Bomb Planted in Electric Scooter, Say Reports; Videos and Pics Emerge.

Vakhtang Golandzia Killed

BREAKING: Lawmaker shot dead in parliament of Russia-backed breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)