In a bizarre incident, Elena Ilyukhina, a member of the management board of Gazprom Neft, started talking to Vladimir Putin when the Russian National Anthem was being played. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 22-second video clip shows Elena Ilyukhina starting to talk to Putin in the middle of the Russian national anthem being played. As the video moves further, Putin can be seen asking Elena Ilyukhina to stay quiet as the Russian national anthem plays in the background. The incident is said to have taken place during the flag-raising ceremony in Saint Petersburg on June 17. The event was celebrated to mark 165 years of the Russian Empire's flag, 100 years of the Red Banner and 330 years of Peter I's tricolour. Russian President Vladimir Putin Confirms First Nuclear Weapons Moved to Belarus.

🇷🇺 Elena Ilyukhina, member of management board of Gazprom Neft, started talking to Putin during the Russian national anthem... Huge mistake...🤫😂 pic.twitter.com/GKm2eNN07o — Sinnaig (@Sinnaig) June 17, 2023

