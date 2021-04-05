Bhavani Devi has become the first Indian fencer to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. With this, she obviously scripted history and is currently ranked on 42nd and the first in the country. The 27-year-old’s qualification will be confirmed when the rankings are made official on the aforementioned date. The attracted the attention of Amul and they lauded the fencer for being the first Indian to achieve the feat. any including Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju, Sports Authority of India and others congratulated Bavani Devi for her feat. Bhavani Devi Creates History, Becomes First Indian Fencer To Qualify For Olympics.

Talking about the advertisement made by Amul, the beautiful picture had the Amul girl holding butter with Bhavani Devi right behind her in white. It had "Fencey some butter?" written on the ad. The company posted the caricature on social media. They also had a caption to go along with it. "#Amul Topical: Bhavani Devi from Chennai set to be first Indian fencer at the Olympics!," read the caption on the advertisement.

Here's the ad posted by Amul:

#Amul Topical: Bhavani Devi from Chennai set to be first Indian fencer at the Olympics! pic.twitter.com/SAh4K4hoJT — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2021

Talking about Bhavani Devi, she picked up the sport in 2004 and had an amazing message for the youngsters. After she qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Bhavani credited her parents for supporting her throughout. "Despite belonging to a conservative background, my parents have never stopped me from pursuing what I like," she told ESPN. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, her preparations were not hampered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).