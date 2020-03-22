Indian Shuttler HS Prannoy Slams BWF’s Decision to Continue All England Open 2020, Says ‘They Are Only Worried About Money'

HS Prannoy (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Many badminton stars from around the world have criticised Badminton World Federation’s decision to continue the All England Open under normal conditions despite the growing threat of coronavirus. Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy is the latest star to come out and slam BWF’s choice to carry on the tournament in which various players such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap, Sikki Reddy took part. The competition was played from March 11 to March 15 at Arena Birmingham in Central Birmingham, England. Saina Nehwal Slams All England Open Organisers, Says ‘Money Was Given Importance Over Players’ Welfare’.

HS Prannoy was one of the six Indian players who did not take part in the tournament due to COVID-19 fears and as new positive cases are being reported around the world the shuttler has slammed BWF officials for deciding to go ahead with the tournament. ‘I chose to stick to my decision considering the amount of travelling we need to do. Only the players travel in business class, our support staff will be travelling in the economy class and we cannot avoid contact with them’ the Indian badminton player told Times of India. Parupalli Kashyap Baffled As IOC Recommends Players to Prepare for Tokyo Olympics 2020 Despite Coronavirus Fears.

‘In my opinion, BWF officials are making stupid decisions. Even after conducting All England there was uncertainty over the remaining tournaments. It was only after the players’ strong reactions on social media that BWF decided to postpone the remaining tournaments. The BWF were so adamant to conduct the tournament. They could have at least avoided the spectators.’ He added. Saina Nehwal Reacts to News of Taiwanese Badminton Team Member Testing Positive for COVID-19.

‘'Compared to other sports, the money involved in our sport is way too low. If the top football leagues in the World can stop their matches, why can’t our federation take such a decision? BWF officials are least bothered by players’ health. They are only worried about money.' Said the 27-year-old as he continued his criticism.

Recently it was reported that a 10-year-old sparring partner of the Taiwanese National Badminton team has been tested positive for coronavirus. It is understood that the youngster was with the team during Barcelona masters and travelled along with the squad for their training session in Germany and was with them during the recently concluded All England Open.