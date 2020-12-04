Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the third match between India and Australia as he scored 66 runs from 50 balls which were held in Canberra. This helped Virat Kohli and men to avoid a clean sweep and the Australians the series 2-1. After the match, Ravindra Jadeja appeared for a little chat with the cricket experts including Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja. The Indian spinner had appeared with an ice pack on his shoulder and h ere is when the former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja trolled him hilariously. Ravindra Jadeja also came up with hilarious reply about the same. Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled After Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Play Match-Winning Knocks in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Twitterati Roast Commentator.

So Ajay Jadeja said that that the ice should not be placed on the shoulder but it should be in the glass especially after a stunning win over Australia. Little did he know that Ravindra Jadeja would also come up with a hilarious reply. “It is night here. You are right, ice should be in glass,” he said. The entire panel was left in splits. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media. Check out the video below:

Talking about the Indian cricket team, the Men in Blue will play three-match T20I series which start from today. The match will be held at 1.40 pm Indian Standard Time. The Indians would be looking to have a winning start to the tournament.

