When it comes to silencing his critics with the bat, Ajinkya Rahane is someone that one can surely look up to. Before the second Test match, Rahane was slammed for his lack of form and the Indian batsman allowed his performance to do the talking. Now, before the third Test match between India and England, Rahane had appeared in a virtual conference where he opened up about dealing with criticism and took a sly dig at his critics. Rahane said that he was quite happy with people talking about him. India vs England 3rd Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Headingley: Check Pitch Report of The Oval Stadium.

Rahane also went on to reveal that people only talk about important people and the constant chatter does not bother him too much. "Cheteshwar and I have been playing for long, we know how to handle pressure and certain situations. We are not concerned about them, we are focusing on the team. We just want to contribute for the side, whatever we cannot control, we are not thinking about that," Rahane said in the virtual press conference.

He also spoke about how important the 100-run stand between him and Cheteshwar Pujara turned out to be important. Rahane said that his knock of 61 runs was no less than satisfying. Rahane also pointed out the people always talk about Pujara playing a slow inning but at the end of the day, his knock was quite important as he faced 200 balls. The third Test between India and England will begin on August 25, 2021.

