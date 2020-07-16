West Indies skipper Jason Holder shocked one all with his decision to bowl first in the 2nd Test against England. As per record, no team has ever won a Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester after opting to field first after winning the toss. However, the decision proved to be impeccable as England lost two wickets inside 30 runs. Surprisingly, it wasn’t a pacer but off-spinner Roston Chase who took the first two wickets of Rory Burns and Zak Crawley. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was impressed by Holder’s move to introduce Chase early in the attack as the track was damp due to rain. England vs West Indies, Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2020 Day 1.

“In the 1st session I noticed a few balls didn’t even carry to the keeper off fast bowlers indicating a lot of dampness in the pitch. Smart move by @Jaseholder98 to bring on a spinner on such a track where the odd ball may grip and the other may go straight. #ENGvWI,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter. Jofra Archer Dropped From England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020, Fans Slam Pacer.

On the stroke of lunch, Chase dismissed Rory Burns while he got the wicket of Crawley with his first ball of the second session. Notably, Holder introduced Chase into the attack in the 14th over when the ball was still swinging.

After two early blows, Dominic Sibley joined forces with skipper Joe Root and the duo guide their side to safety. However, Root fell prey to Alzarri Joseph after scoring just 23 runs. Ben Stokes came to bat at number five and will have the onus to play a commendable knock.

England gave rest to James Anderson and Mark Wood ahead of the encounter. However, they got a big blow as in-form pacer Jofra Archer was dropped from the side for breaching team’s bio-secure protocols. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran came into the side.

