Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refuted a media report that claimed Jason Gillespie was set to be replaced by Aaqib Javed as the head of the national team. The former Australian cricketer, who was appointed as Pakistan's red-ball head coach earlier this year, is in charge of the ODI and T20I teams as well during the white-ball tour of Australia. The report stated that Aaqib Javed was set to replace Jason Gillespie and be the Pakistan national cricket team's head coach across formats. The PCB reacted to the story and wrote, "PCB strongly refutes the story. As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa." Aaqib Javed Set To Take Over As White-Ball Head Coach of Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of PAK vs ZIM ODI and T20I Series 2024.

PCB Refutes Report Claiming Aaqib Javed Replacing Jason Gillespie as Pakistan Head Coach

PCB strongly refutes the story. As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa. https://t.co/J5MYKuq368 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 17, 2024

