Right-arm speedster Aaron Hardie did the famous Celebraappeal after he trapped Pakistan stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha LBW during AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 in Hobart. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the 10th over when Salman was outfoxed with an off-cutter bowled by Hardie. The ball hits Salman's back leg, who was trying to play across the line. As soon as the ball hit the batter's leg, Hardie started to celebrate without waiting for the umpire's decision. Replays show that the ball would have crashed onto the middle stump. Salman was dismissed for one run. Shaheen Afridi Plays MS Dhoni-Like Helicopter Shot Against Aaron Hardie During AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Aaron Hardie Brings Out Celebrappeal

