Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After successfully having whitewash wins against England Women's National Cricket Team in the recently concluded ODI & T20I bilateral series, the Australia Women's National Cricket Team are now getting ready to lock horns with England again for the one-off test or what can be called the 'Women's Ashes'. ENG-W are expected to be at the rock bottom of their morale when they face the Aussies at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground aka MCG. And, if they lose here again, they will have to return home with all matches lost at zero wins on their bags. Australia Women Beat England Women by 72 Runs in AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025; Beth Mooney, Bowlers Help Aussies Register 3-0 Clean Sweep in Women's Ashes 2025.

To make matters worse, England captain Heather Knight has confirmed that pacer Kate Cross will miss the one-off test match in this Women's Ashes, owing to a back injury. Australia, who would be aiming to claim a whitewash against their arch-rivals in all three formats with a win here, will have two more key players available for the tie: Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner. England’s Kate Cross Set To Miss One-Off Women’s Ashes Test Against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When is AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australian Women’s National Cricket Team takes on England Women’s National Cricket Team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from Thursday, January 30. Day 1 of the AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test has a scheduled start time of 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of Women's Ashes 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing option of the AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test on Star Sports 1 TV channel. For AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test Match viewing option online scroll down. Sophie Ecclestone Refused TV Interview With Me, Claims Former England Women’s Cricket Team Spinner Alex Hartley.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test?

The official OTT platform of Star Sports Network is Disney+Hotstar and will stream the AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025. Fans can find live online viewing options of the AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which will need a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).