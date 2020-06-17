Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Australia’s One-Off T20I Against Scotland Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Cricket IANS| Jun 17, 2020 11:25 PM IST
Australia’s One-Off T20I Against Scotland Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
England Cricket Board (Photo Credits;Twitter)

Glasgow, June 17: Scotland's one-off T20I against Australia, which was scheduled to be held in Edinburgh on July 29, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The match was scheduled to be part of Australia's tour of the United Kingdom with a limited-overs series against England to follow.

"Due to the ongoing restrictions in place for international sport due to COVID-19, Cricket Scotland, together with the ECB and Cricket Australia, has agreed to cancel the men's T20I against Australia due to be played at The Grange on 29th June," the cricket board said in a statement. Coronavirus Outbreak: Australian Cricketers to Stick to Handshake Despite COVID-19 Threat, Coach Justin Langer Says ‘We Have Enough Hand Sanitisers’.

"Whilst the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and Cricket Australia are in joint discussions regarding the rescheduling of Australia's tour, it has been agreed that a fixture against Scotland will not be possible should the tour take place later in the summer due to the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment."

Cricket Scotland CEO Gus Mackay said: "Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men's T20 international against Australia."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

