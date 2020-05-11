Brad Hogg Picks Virat Kohli As Captain in His All-Time IPL XI; Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Also Included in the Side

Brad Hogg and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ IPL)

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern era and his record in all forms of cricket. He has several many scintillating knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he hasn’t been able to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the title even once in 12 seasons. Despite that, he has been picked as captain in the all-time IPL XI named by Brad Hogg. Interestingly, he has picked Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, two of the most successful IPL captain, in his side but as a player. Alastair Cook Names Virat Kohli in List of 5 All-Time Greats.

Hogg, the veteran of 21 IPL matches, took to his official Instagram account to reveal his intriguing XI. Rohit Sharma and David Warner are named as openers in Hogg’s line up. Skipper Virat Kohli will bat at his regular number three position in the team. Dynamic batsman Rishabh Pant is being placed at number four while veteran AB de Villiers is placed at number five. Unsurprisingly, Dhoni is named as wicket-keeper of the team.

Brad Hogg’s All-Time IPL XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (WK), Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Munaf Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan are being picked as all-rounders in the team. Exclusion of KKR’s Andre Russell is another surprising decision in Hogg’s team. In the pace bowling department, the 49-year-old went with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Munaf Patel. Well, Munaf’s name was also quite surprising in the last. Although, he has picked 74 wickets from 63 IPL games but played only a handful of matches after the 2012 edition of the gala T20 tournament.