On day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, India national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed on six runs, facing just 15 deliveries. Railways’ bowler Himanshu Sangwan claimed the wicket. Fans, wanting to watch Kohli bat were disappointed and trashed the bowler. Sadly, it was the wrong person targeted by fans, who later clarified the situation. Ex-Delhi cricketer with the similar surname - Pradeep Sangwan was also targeted by the fans. Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral After Star India Batsman Falls Early During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Himanshu Sangwan Posting Clarification

Ex-Delhi Cricketer Pradeep Sangwan Also Targeted

They're abusing Pradeep Sangwan who last played Ranji Trophy in 2022 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/29wP8kV8yq — Abhishek ✨ (@ImAbhishek7_) January 31, 2025

