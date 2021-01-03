Former cricketer and current chairman of the senior men's selection committee Chetan Sharma turns 55 years old. Chetan was born at Ludhiana in Punjab on Jan 3, 1966 and went on to represent India in 23 Tests and 65 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Chetan picked 61 wickets in Tests and 67 in the ODIs. On occasion of former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma’s birthday, we take a look at some facts about him. BCCI Appoints Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector, Abbey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty Named National Selectors.

Chetan was recently named as team India's chief selector and he will be incharge till 2024. Along with Chetan, Abey Kuruvilla, Debasis Mohanty, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh were named in the five-member selection panel as well. Meanwhile, check out things you need to know about Chetan Sharma.

# Chetan played for Haryana and Bengal during a domestic career which spanned from 1982/83 to 1997.

# Chetan at the age of 17 made his ODI debut against West Indies in December 1983.

# In 1984, he made his Test debut against Pakistan in Lahore.

# Chetan’s name features on the Lord's Honours Board as he took a five-wicket haul in 1986 against England.

# Chetan is the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a World Cup.

# Chetan has a Test fifty and an ODI century against his name.

# Chetan also contested for Lok Sabha election in the year 2009 from Faridabad on behalf of Bahujan Samaj Party.

The former Indian cricketer was hit for a six by Javed Miandad in the final of Austral-Asia Cup in Sharjah, 1986 when Pakistan needed four runs to win from last delivery. After his retirement, Chetan became turned commentator.

