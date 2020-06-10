David Miller Birthday Special: A Look at Some Humongous Sixes by the Dashing South African Batsman

Happy Birhday David Miller (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa's dashing batsman David Miller celebrates his 31st birthday on Wednesday (June 10, 2020). The left-handed batsman is a sweet timer of the ball and ability to his ability to clear the boundaries at will makes him a great asset in white-ball cricket. Miller has the tendency to go after the bowlers from the outset and that too with immense ease. The southpaw also has all the shots in his arsenal which makes the bowlers' job even more difficult. Along with his batting prowess, the veteran cricketer is also a live wire on the field. Below, we'll look some of the humongous sixes smashed by the Proteas Maverick. Shaun Pollock Says Saliva Use Won’t Be a Problem in Bio-Secure Bubble.

Making his international debut against West Indies in May 2010, Miller didn't take long in cementing his place in the squad as he soon became a vital cog of South Africa team in limited-overs cricket. Owing to his sensational performances at the highest level, he bagged big bucks from various T20 franchises from all around the world like Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL) and Caribbean Premium League (CPL). Talking about his ability to play big shots, let's look at some of the biggest sixes hit by Miller. Kagiso Rabada Names Characteristics of Other Pacers He Would Like to Have.

Out Of The Park:

My favourite video,David miller 103 m six pic.twitter.com/WEh3R8NSk3 — Harjeet Singh (@4a8e4c020c6940e) August 19, 2015

Mighty Miller!!

Gigantic!!

Sensational Hitting!!

Monstrous!!

In normal circumstances, fans would have been Miller donning the Rajasthan Royals Jersey in IPL 2020. However, just like other major tournaments, the gala tournament was also called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the ongoing year is quite crucial for the left-handed batsman as he'll play a key role in South Africa's campaign if the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 takes place.