Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener David Warner has made it crystal clear that he’ll participate in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if it gets replaced by ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to get underway in October. With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc, speculations were that T20 World Cup will certainly get postponed. In fact, the news got even more rife when Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings admitted that hosting the quadrennial tournament this year is ‘unrealistic.’ Warner also said that Australia would not want to invite another COVID-19 outbreak and subsequently if the T20 World Cup gets postponed, the Australian players will head for the IPL. BCCI Plans to Host IPL 2020 Between September 26 and November 8: Report.

"Look, there has been a lot of talk about the T20 World Cup being postponed, the challenges around getting every single nation that participates in the World Cup into Australia, given the fact that we have the quarantine for 14 days. Nevertheless, making sure we are restricting the chances of a COVID-19 outbreak back into Australia. Those restrictions are in place with the Australian government at the moment. We have to obviously abide by those rules and obviously, we await the decision from the ICC,” said the SRH captain to India Today. Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums.’

The swashbuckling opener further went on to say that all he wants to play cricket and is optimistic about playing in IPL if the dates of the marquee tournament get shifted. "And if it is unlikely if the World Cup can't go ahead, then I am very sure and positive that we will be able to come and play in the IPL if that replaces the World Cup schedule. If that permits us from Cricket Australia giving the go-ahead to go over there, I am sure we will put our hands up and come and play cricket which at the end of the day is what we love,” he added.

Warner also said that all the players, who were picked in the auctions, will want to feature in the IPL and all they want is the permission from the government.

"Look, most definitely all the players who have been selected and picked in the auction will put their hand up if we are permitted. One we have to get government clearance as well to travel. If Cricket Australia allows us to go over there and participate, I am sure the guys will definitely be on board with that to be back up and running and playing cricket again," Warner opined.

The left-handed batsman feels that the safety of all the players will be crucial during the IPL and is confident that the BCCI and Indian government will ensure the well-being of the players.

"We want to get back on the park but making sure we want to do that in a safe environment as well. I am sure the Indian government and the BCCI will be putting perfect parameters in place to ensure the players' safety and the staff that work at the venues, their safety and the safety of everyone that's involved. Whether or not there is crowd, I am sure that the BCCI will be doing everything they can to try and get this off the ground and all the players into one safe place and ensuring, as I said, the safety of the players and people who are in and around what goes on with the IPL," David warner added.

