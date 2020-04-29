David Warner’s Daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae Call Virat Kohli Their Favourite Indian Cricketer, Ask for Selfie With RCB Captain

David Warner's Daughters Want Selfie With Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images)

Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner is certainly enjoying a gala time at home with his daughters amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Of late, the left-handed batsman has been quite active on video-making app TikTok and is frequently sharing videos featuring her daughters. Recently, Warner’s two little princess Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae also made a cameo appearance while their father was featuring in a chat show. During the course, the two little girls also revealed their favourite Indian cricketer and it was none other than Virat Kohli. In fact, the two also asked the Indian captain for a selfie. David Warner Gives His Daughter a Ride at Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Last year, Warner’s wife Candice shared a video on Instagram in which their eldest daughter Ivy Mae can be seen saying ‘I am Virat Kohli.’ Well, their love for the number-one ranked ODI batsman was again seen during their appearance on Sony Ten Pit Stop Live Chat. On being asked about their favourite cricketer, the two named Kohli as their ‘favourite Indian cricketer’ while their father being their favourite cricketer overall. David Warner’s Latest TikTok Video With His Daughters Will Make You Go Aww.

When Warner asked his daughters if they want to click a photograph with the talismanic batsman, both Indi and Ivy said that they want to have a selfie with the 31-year old cricketer. During the course of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Warner sisters spend a lot of time in India and hence, they seemed to have acquired the love for Virat Kohli from the atmosphere.

Talking about cricketing actions, both Kohli and Warner were scheduled to showcase their blitzes in the 2020 edition of the IPL. However, just like many other major sporting events around the world, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed indefinitely amid the global health scare.