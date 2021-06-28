The World Test Championship 2021 finals between India and New Zealand did not get a fairytale ending for fans of Team India. Even the social media trends reflected how badly India performed in the finals of the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. But Dinesh Karthik was surely one of the trends on social media which has tweets of the netizens praising the Indian cricketer for his stint in the commentary box. The Indian cricketer has now thanked the fans for praising him for his commentary. Indian Fans Sad After Virat Kohli & Men Loses WTC 2021 Finals, Hail New Zealand for the Effort.

He acknowledged the praises by the fans and posted a video on social media. He gave a sneak peek of the commentary box and shared the post with heartfelt words. "I started this journey to experience the other side of cricket and wanted to share the journey with y’all too… and the love and appreciation I got from everyone just made everything worth it! Love you all!." Karthik's witty comments went viral on social media and the fans could not stop praising him.

Check out the post by Dinesh Karthik below:

Karthik was so good in the commentary box that even Harsha Bhogle had praised him on social media. Karthik also thanked the veteran commentator for his words. India lost the finals by 8 wickets and New Zealand was crowned as the Champion of the first WTC Tournament.

