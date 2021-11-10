England and New Zealand will face off against each other in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. The ENG vs NZ clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 10, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams will be aiming to book a place in the summit clash. Meanwhile, we bring you the live score of the ENG vs NZ clash from the T20 World Cup 2021. England vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021.

England received a major setback in their previous outing in the competition as star opener Jason Roy was ruled out of the tournament due to a calf injury. This injury means Eoin Morgan’s men will have to change their set-up for this game and any mistake could see them fall short against one of the best teams in the world. Eoin Morgan Believes That Resilience Within Squad Will Help Them Overcome New Zealand in T20 World Cup Semi-Final.

Meanwhile, New Zealand bounced back well from their opening game loss to Pakistan, winning four matches on the bounce. However, many questions still remain of the Kane Williamson-led side and their uncertainty leading into this game, but the Black Caps have the knack of turning up for big occasions and will be aiming for something similar this time around as well.

England won the competition in 2010 and are the last campaign’s beaten finalists, something they will be aiming to put behind them. The Three Lions are one of the best white-ball teams and will fancy their chances. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be hoping to secure their maiden appearance in the finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.