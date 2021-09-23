It is time for fourth edition of the Nepal’s Everest Premier League, 2021 EPL T20. The T20 league will feature six teams and the action is scheduled to begin from September 25 onwards. The tournament was postponed couple of times due to coronavirus pandemic and eventually found a starting date. Below you can check out complete schedule of 2021 EPL T20. The tournament is being labelled as the biggest sporting event of Nepal. Laws of Cricket: Marylebone Cricket Club To Use Gender-Neutral Terms Like ‘Batter’ Instead of ‘Batsman’.

The 2021 EPL will be broadcast in over 155 countries worldwide, and reach upto 450 Million people. The league features some of the biggest stars from the cricketing world with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi being few. The matches will be played at the single venue- Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, also known as TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The six teams to take part on EPL 2021 are- Kathmandu Kings XI, Lalitpur Patriots, Biratnaga Warrios, Chitwan Tigers, Pokhara Rhinos and Bhairahawa Gladiators.

Everest Premier League T20 2021 Schedule

Saturday, September 25: Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots (12:00 pm IST)

Sunday, September 26: Biratnaga Warrios vs Chitwan Tigers (9:15 am IST), Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Pokhara Rhinos (1:15 am IST)

Monday, September 27: Kathmandu Kings XI vs Biratnagar Warriors (9 am), Chitwan Tigers vs Bhairahawa Gladiators (1:15 pm IST)

Tuesday, September 28: Pokhara Rhinos vs Kathmandu Kings XI (12.15 pm)

Wednesday, September 29: Lalitpur Patriots vs Pokhara Rhinos (9:15 am IST), Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Biratnagar Warriors (1:15 pm IST)

Thursday, September 30: Chitwan Tigers vs Kathmandu Kings XI (1:15 pm IST)

Friday, October 1: Biratnagar Warriors vs Lalitpur Patriots (9:15 am IST), Pokhara Rhinos vs Chitwan Tigers (1:15 pm IST)

Saturday, October 2: Kathmandu Kings XI vs Bhairahawa Gladiators (9:15 am IST), Biratnagar Warriors vs Pokhara Rhinos (1:15 pm IST)

Sunday, October 3: Lalitpur Patriots vs Chitwan Tigers (12:00 pm IST)

Monday, October 4: Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Lalitpur Patriots (12:00 pm IST)

Tuesday, October 5: Qualifier 1 - 1st vs 2nd (12:00 pm IST)

Wednesday, October 6: Eliminator - 3rd vs 4th (12:00 pm IST)

Thursday, October 7: Qualifier 2 - Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator (12:00 pm IST)

Saturday, October 9: Final.

Lalitpur Patriots are the defending champions. Their title triumph came in 2018 after defeating Bhairahawa Gladiators in the final. Panchakanya Tej and Biratnagar Warriors won the titles in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).