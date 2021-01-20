Amul came up with a brilliant topical to celebrate India’s historic Test series win over Australia after the visitors beat Australia by three wickets to win the fourth Test at The Gabba and clinch the four-match Test series 2-1. Amul celebrated India’s new generation and congratulated them for guiding India to a series win despite a spate of injuries and absence of several senior players. India started the series with a shambolic defeat at Lord’s before bouncing back with a win at Melbourne. They then battled injuries and coped blows to their bodies to produce a remarkable draw in Sydney before clinching the series at Australia’s den. IPL 2021: Full List of Players Released and Retained Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 14 Auction.

The caricature highlighted the contribution of Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj. “India discovered much new talent this series Down Under!” Amul captioned the topical. Thakur and Gill Love This Sundar Snack! Rish ab kha, Sir aj kha,” the topical said highlighting the important roles all these five youngsters played in helping India record a memorable Test series win in Australia. Take a look at the post. T Natarajan: From Dusty Fields in Salem to Gabba High, Tamil Nadu Pacer’s Inspirational Journey.

Amul Release Latest Topical to Celebrate India's New Generation of Talents

#Amul Topical: India discovered much new talent this series Down Under! pic.twitter.com/hOyG0qgDOn — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 20, 2021

This was a terrific comeback by India in the series especially after slumping to their lowest point in Test history after getting bowled out for 36 in the second innings of the first Test in Adelaide. They were already without Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma and then captain Virat Kohli left on paternity leave. No one gave this Indian side a chance but they bounced back in terrific fashion.

Ajinkya Rahane, who took over the captain’s baton once Kohli left, scored a magnificent century and led India to a win at Melbourne. But before India could celebrate the victory, they were hit hard by the spate of injuries. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav departed due to injuries. Then Ravindra Jadeja broke his left thumb and Hanuma Vihari pulled his hamstring and Ravichandran Ashwin tweaked his back. But India somehow still fought and managed a draw before wiping the Aussies out at Brisbane and ending their 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).