Hardik Pandya Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans After Reaching 10 Million Followers on Instagram (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reached 10 million followers on Instagram and on the occasion, the flamboyant cricketer took to the picture-sharing website and thanked all of his fans and well-wishers. Pandya posted a video, expressing gratitude towards his loved ones and he certainly looked delighted by achieving the landmark. The Baroda-born cricketer is an active user of social media and is frequently sharing the photos and videos of his daily-life activities. To add on that, Pandya is also a renowned personality due to his on-field blitzes and thus, a lot of cricket fans followed him on his page, helping him to achieve the landmark. Hardik Pandya, Ruled Out of New Zealand Tests, Heads to London for Review of His Back Injury.

Making his international debut in 2016, the all-rounder went on to represent India in all the three formats of the game. Pandya is a swashbuckling batsman lower down the order and has a knack of gathering runs with a rapid pace. Along with that, the right-arm pacer is more than handy with the ball and has given important breakthroughs for his side on numerous occasions. Apart from that he’s also a fashion icon off the field and is often giving wardrobe goals to his fans. Meanwhile, let’s look at what Pandya said after reaching 10 million followers.

See Post:

As of now, Pandya is recovering from a lower-back injury and will eye to get back in action as soon as possible. The all-rounder hasn’t played an international match since September last year and will continue to miss out for some more matches. With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2020 scheduled to play this year only, the team management will want to see a fit Hardik Pandya who can guide India to the title.