Hardik Pandya Ruled out of Test Series Against New Zealand After the All-Rounder Fails to Regain Full Fitness

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram / Hardik Pandya)

Hardik Pandya who has been away from cricket for a while now due to his back injury. The fans will miss the Indian all-rounder for a longer period of time as he has been ruled out of the Test Series against New Zealand which will begin from February 29, 2020. As per the BCCI Pandya has failed to regain full fitness and thus has been ruled out from the longest format of the game. Last year, the all-rounder had travelled to London and underwent back surgery. He was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik. Spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone conducted his surgery. Hardik Pandya Injury Update! Indian All-Rounder Kick-Starts His Journey to Fitness, Walks for 1st Time After Back Surgery (Watch Video).

“Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone,” BCCI stated in a release. The BCCI further stated that he will be at the NCA for rehab until he regains his fitness. The cricketing body further stated that the player would take longer than expected to reagin his fitness.

Pandya had recently failed the work monitoring test which happens to be a mandated exercise that a player has to undergo after the back surgery. Considering the T20I World Cup is in the offing later this year. The Indian all-rounder was last seen donning the Indian colours in September 2019. However, not very long ago he was seen sweating it out with the Indian team in the nets when they were in Mumbai for the ODI game against Australia.