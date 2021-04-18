Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 18, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams will be looking to bounce back from damaging defeats. Meanwhile, fans searching for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. DC vs PBKS, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings started the IPL 2021 season with some sensational batting displays but their batsmen misfired in the following match, raising some questions. However, the sides will be aiming to get themselves back to winning ways at the expense of the other and gather some momentum early into the campaign.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2021 will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 18, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (DC vs PBKS match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the DC vs PBKS match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

The match will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali languages on various Star Sports channels. Fans searching for how to watch the DC vs PBKS game live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

