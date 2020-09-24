Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 6 of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams had contrasting starts to the IPL campaign with Virat Kohli’s men winning their opening game while KL Rahul’s side faced defeat. Fans searching for live streaming details of KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below for details including free live telecast, live streaming on Hotstar and live score updates related to the match. KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 6th Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab Keen to Win First Points Against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a brilliant performance in their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they defeated the 2016 champions by 10 runs. Youngster Devdutt Padikkal impressed on his debut and would be hoping for a similar kind of performance in this game as well. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, lost their game against Delhi Capitals in season’s first super over after rallying back from a desperate position in regular time. KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match will take place on September 24, 2020 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss set to be held at 07:00 pm.

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 13 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to telecast the match live with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match in English. Those wanting to watch the game live in regional languages can also watch it live on respective language Star Sports channels. Meanwhile, fans can follow the KXIP vs RCB game live-action on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live for its online fans in India.

The two teams have met each other 24 times in the Indian Premier League and currently stand level with 12 wins apiece. However, Virat Kohli’s side have dominated the recent meetings between the teams, winning four of the last five games in the league against the side form Mohali.

