ICC to Discuss T20 World Cup 2020, Resumption of Cricket in Its May 28 Video Conference

Representational Image | Official ICC Logo (Photo Credits: ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board members will meet on May 28 via video-conferencing and will discuss the resumption of the sport. Apart from it, a discussion on T20 World Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia, is also expected. The cricket activities continue to be suspended following the outbreak of novel coronavirus. ICC had earlier stated that it would take its time in taking the final call on T20 World Cup 2020. The cricket’s governing body will continue to wait and watch but will discuss with board members on the upcoming tournament’s future. Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

As per a report in The Hindu, the Australian government is keen on creating a roadmap for the resumption of sport in the country. Reportedly, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in favour of postponing the T20 World Cup and will convey same during the meet. The Indian cricket board is willing to use the T20 World Cup window (if postponed or cancelled) for Indian Premier League 2020 or bilateral cricket. ICC Unlikely to Decide the Fate of T20 World Cup 2020 Before August: Report.

During the video-conference meet, ICC is also expected to begin the election procedure for the successor of Shashank Manohar as independent chairman. His term was originally scheduled to end in June, but due to coronavirus Manohar’s term was extended till August.