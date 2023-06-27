The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to be hosted by India starting from October 5. It is a big event considering teams are very well prepared this time and are all set to enter the tournament backed by good form. In an attempt to engage the worldwide fans, ICC unveiled the trophy by launching it to the stratosphere and it is all set to make a stunning landing at Ahmedabad, from where it will tour different cities across the world. After a certain delay, ICC has finally announced the schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India are all set to play their games at Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Dharamsala. The tournament will commence with the clash between defending champions England and runner-up New Zealand. The semi-finals will be hosted by Eden Gardens at Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai. Although unlike the other editions this time it has certain conditions to it. Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023: Check Team India Full Fixtures and Match Venues in CWC Tournament.

According to the ICC release, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the semi-final between No. 1 and No. 4 in the points table on November 15 while the 2nd semi-final between No. 2 and No. 3 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. But the ICC also announced that India will play their semi-final in Mumbai if it's not against Pakistan, regardless of their standing in the points table. But if Pakistan qualify for the semi-final, they will play in Kolkata regardless of their position in their points table at the end of the round-robin group stage. If it's an India vs Pakistan semi-final, then it will be played in Kolkata and not in Mumbai. Pakistan Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023: Check PAK Full Fixtures and Match Venues in CWC Tournament.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is going ahead with the same format used in 2019 edition. 10 teams participating in the league stages will play each other in the round-robin format and the top 4 teams after the league stage will play each other in the semifinal and then the ultimate winner will be decided at the final which is to be hosted by the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad.

