After a tight contest in the first three Test matches of the five-match series, the India national cricket team will face the host Australia national cricket team in the much-awaited fourth Test. The fourth Test between these two cricketing powerhouses will be a Boxing Day Test. The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will be hosted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, starting from December 26. The IND vs AUS 4th Test will begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Top Five Performers of Boxing Day Test From Both India-Australia Squads.

The Asian Giants started their Australia tour on an impressive note. Team India secured a comprehensive 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, the host Australia national cricket team hammered Team India by 10 wickets in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane was drawn. The five-match Test series between these two sides is part of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Melbourne Weather Live Updates

The India vs Australia Boxing Day Test will start at 10:30 AM (Local Time) on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. In good news for all cricket fans, the opening day of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 is expected to be bright and sunny with some clouds. The temperature is expected to be around 30-36 degrees Celsius. The team winning the toss might bat first due to the excellent weather conditions. Will Rohit Sharma Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here’s the Possibility of Team India Captain Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch Report

Traditionally, the Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch is known to be very competitive as it provides a good balance for batters and bowlers. Early in the game, there is some purchase from the pitch for the fast bowlers. The Melbourne pitch offers good bounce. As the games progress, batters find it easy to score runs and can play their shots on merit.

