India would like to extend their winning run as they take on England in the third T20I of the series. This encounter also takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (March 16). As of now, the five-match rubber is poised at 1-1 and both teams have everything to play for in the upcoming games. Either side would indeed be determined to gain a hefty 2-1 lead by clinching the third game. While the Men in Blue would not want to lose their winning momentum, Eoin Morgan’s men, the top-ranked T20I team, would be determined to bounce back. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2021 Dream11 team selection along with the recommendation for captain and vice-captain. Dream11 fans must know that the captain of your fantasy XI fetches 2x points while the Vice-captain gets 1.5x points. So it is essential to pick the right players for these two crucial slots. With both teams studded with match-winners, the selection wouldn't be easy. Nevertheless, below, we’ll look at two players who are expected to shine in the upcoming contest. Will Rohit Sharma Return in India's Playing XI For Third T20I Against England in Ahmedabad?

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

After bagging a duck in the opening game, Indian skipper Virat Kohli finally got his mojo back in the second T20I. Coming to bat at number three, the talismanic batsman smashed England bowlers all over the park and registered a quick-fire half-century. In total, he scored an unbeaten 73 off 49 deliveries and India comfortably crossed the line. Given Kohli’s knack of delivering consistently, he must be picked as the captain of your fantasy team.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Jofra Archer

Archer literally breathed fire with the ball in the first two games and the speedster would like to extend his stellar form. The Barbados-born pacer has hurried down Indian batsmen with his pace and the bucket of variations in his armoury makes him even more lethal. Hence, the right-arm pacer is the best pick to occupy the vice-captain slot in your Dream11 team.

IND vs ENG Likely Playing XIs

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul / Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan/ Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid

