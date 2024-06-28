With nearly a month of constant cricketing action, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 which started with 20 teams has now come to two sides who will be battling in the final on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Rohit Sharma led India and Aiden Markram's South Africa will lock horns against each other for the major T20 title. The Indian team being the champions of the inaugural edition of the tournament have qualified for the final for the third time. On the other hand, this is the first time the Proteas have made it to the final of any ICC tournament. IND vs SA Match, Bridgetown Barbados Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Clash at Kensington Oval.

India have been unbeaten and dominant in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 so far. The 'Men in Blue' are yet to lose a match in the competition and have given their best in every department. From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah each players has contributed to their fullest in the tournament so far. The form of Virat Kohli is a concern who changed his batting order, but this might not worry Team India management as he is a big match player. ‘Engineer’ Ravi Ashwin Takes Jibe at Michael Vaughan’s Congratulatory Post as India Reach ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Defeating England (See Post).

South Africa have also been unbeaten in the tournament so far but played quite a few tight games in the group and the Super Eight stages. The Proteas have given their best in the bowling so far whereas the batting has also come back to form ever since they have come to West Indies. The Aiden Markram-led side have a pretty balanced side and can give tough competition to Rohit Sharma's men.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and South Africa have taken on each other on 26 times in the T20I format in which Rohit Sharma's men have won on 14 occasions whereas Proteas have emerged 11 times. One match ended in no result.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Key Players

Rohit Sharma Quinton de Kock Aiden Markram Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Keshav Maharaj

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Key Battles

Cricket fans would like to witness the battle between captains Aiden Markram and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs SA ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final match.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Venue and Match Timing

The India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29. The IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final match on TV in India. Disney Plus Hotstar has the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final free live streaming in India.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Likely Playing XI

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa National Cricket Team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

