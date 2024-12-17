India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Indian cricket team will be back in action on Day 4 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test match at Brisbane. The match has been heavily rain-affected so far with India at 51/4 after Australia scored 445 in their first innings. Once again Travis Head and Steve Smith score centuries and riding on a spark of Alex Carey, Australia posted the big total in front of India. They have pushed them in a corner by scalping four wickets in whatever play was possible on Day 3. There is heavy rain forecast for the next two days and for Australia the aim would be to bowl out India as quickly as possible and impose the follow on and save as much time as possible. Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up on India’s Struggles Against Australia Down Under During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Says ‘It’s a Team in Transition, Won’t Point Fingers’.

India were not at their best with the bat in the first innings at Brisbane. Except for the second Innings at Perth, India's output with the bat has been pretty ordinary. They have lost the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are out on the crease and will look to steady India's ship when play happens on Day 4. Mitchell Starc has been troubling Jaiswal so far in the series and this time it was no different. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood also got crucial wickets.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 3rd Test 2024 is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Day 4 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 will begin at 05:20 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 16.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 4?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below. Irfan Pathan Points Out Flaw in Virat Kohli's Technique Amid Star Batsman's Struggle Against Deliveries Outside Off-Stump During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (See Pic).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 4?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. So, fans won't get to watch IND vs AUS free live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

