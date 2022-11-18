India (IND) tour of New Zealand (NZ) is all set to commence with the first T20I of the three-match series on 18 November at Wellington Regional Stadium. The incoming T20I series between India and New Zealand will eventually close the underwhelming chapter of the lately held T20I World Cup for both teams. After topping their respective groups in the T20I world cup league stage, New Zealand and India were defeated in the semi-finals by Pakistan and England respectively. Ravi Shastri Feels There Is No Harm In India Identifying Their New T20I Captain, Says 'If His Name is Hardik Pandya, So Be It'.

The last time when India travelled to New Zealand in 2020 for five-match T20I series, visitors subdued the hosts on the run winning all five matches and taking a 5-0 lead. However, most of the matches from that series were closely fought between the two teams. In 2021, New Zealand toured India for three-match T20I series. India continued their supremacy over the black caps at home, whitewashing the series by 3-0. Kane Williamson has been struggling in the shortest format due to his traditional game however selectors continue to put their trust in him and will lead the side in the upcoming T20I series.

The current lot of Indian side will be led by Hardik Pandya for the upcoming T20I series against black caps. This time around, the Selection Committee is banking on Hardik Pandya's captaincy against the stronger opponent New Zealand while the regular skipper Rohit Sharma is rested along with some senior players. The inclusion of young lads like Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Umran Malik in the squad for the New Zealand series connotes that the management is looking beyond the horizon and intend to give genuine opportunities to players who have been waiting for long now. It will aid the management to track down the names who could be a definite part of the national side in future.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 18, 2022 (Friday). The IND vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Amazon Prime are the official broadcaster of the IND vs NZ 2022 series in India. However, fans will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match on TV. DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the match on DTT platforms.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022?

Fans will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 on online platforms as Amazon Prime are the official broadcaster of the series. Fans will need to get Amazon Prime subscription to catch the action live.

