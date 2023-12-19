South Africa will be looking to stay alive in their three-game ODI series with India when the two sides meet at St George’s Oval in Gqeberha. The Proteas were decimated in the first match, bundled out for a paltry 116. They never were in the contest courtesy of a brilliant bowling spell from Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. Although the morale of the squad would have taken a hit with the manner of defeat, the South Africans have been generally world-class this year and will be hoping to recover from this loss. Visiting Indians hardly put a foot wrong in the last game but there is no room for complacency at the highest level. South Africa versus India will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 4:30 pm IST. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Gqeberha.

Reeza Hendricks has failed to replicate his T20 form in ODI cricket, which is a worry for the Proteas at the top of the order. With Quinton de Kock no longer an active international cricketer, the onus is on Reeza Hendricks to step up and be counted. Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller all failed miserably in the last game and this is where the home side will need to improve considerably.

Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan needed little effort from the other bowlers to annihilate the opposition batting unit. The duo will fancy themselves to have another proper crack at the South African side in the second game. Sai Sudarshan scored a fifty on debut which was special for the youngster. Expect the visitors to stick to the same playing eleven for this evening’s encounter. India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2023, Gqeberha Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at St George’s Park.

When is India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face South Africa in the second match of the three-game ODI series on Tuesday, December 19. The IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023 match will be played at St George's Park in Gqberha and it will start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and will provide the live telecast of the India vs South Africa ODI series. The IND vs SA 1st ODI live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD in English. For Hindi commentary of IND vs SA 2nd ODI fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. IND vs SA live telecast is available in regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. India vs South Africa live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs SA 2nd ODI, scroll below. Indian Cricket Team Members Try To Pronounce ‘Gqeberha’ Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023 and Their Hilarious Attempts Will Leave You in Splits! (Watch Video).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2023 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA ODI series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of the IND vs SA 2nd ODI online. To watch IND vs SA live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services. South Africa will put up a fight in the second ODI but the Indians look set to clinch the series.

