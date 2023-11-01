The undefeated India will be going head-to-head against their neighbor Sri Lanka for the 33rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Team India is currently on an undefeated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign as they have won six out of six matches of the tournament. India is currently leading the points table. While Sri Lanka currently sits in the seventh spot on the table. The last time India met Sri Lanka was in the finals of the Asia Cup and India did manage to pick up an easy win over Sri Lanka. No Fireworks Display in Delhi, Mumbai During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Matches Due to Worsening Air Pollution

In their last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India bowled out England for 129 and won the match by 100 runs. Batting first India scored 229 at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored 87 runs followed by 49 runs from Surya Kumar Yadav. When it came to bowling Mohammed Shami struck again as he took four wickets by just giving away 22 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, Kuldeep Yadav with two wickets and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket and they managed to bowl England out on 129 runs only.

Sri Lanka played their last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan and Afghanistan won the game by seven wickets. Batting first Sri Lanka scored 241 runs but got bowled out by Afghanistan. Afghanistan achieved the target with 28 balls left, their final score was 242 at the loss of three wickets. Sri Lanka needs to win the game against India if they want to stay in the semi-final race for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and Sri Lanka have been against each other for 167 matches. India has managed to keep the upper hand as they have won 98 games and Sri Lanka on the other hand has only managed to win 57 matches. 11 games between them have ended in a no result.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Rohit Sharma Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah Pathum Nissanka Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IND vs SL match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (C) (Wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajith, Dilshan Madushanka

