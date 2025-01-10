India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Women in Blue take on Ireland Women in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. After whitewashing West Indies 3-0, India Women’s national cricket team will be looking to continue their domination at home. Meanwhile for IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI live streaming online and live telecast in India details you can continue reading. IND-W vs IRE-W 2025: Smriti Mandhana-Led India Women Eye Continued Dominance in First-Ever Bilateral Series Against Ireland Women.

Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested for this three-match series and in her absence opening batter Smriti Mandhana will lead the side. The Indian team sees inclusion of some young players who will be looking to cease this opportunity to cement their place in the side. On the other hand, Ireland Women will be keen to do well as they face strong Indian side.

When is IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women’s National Cricket Team takes on Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, January 10. The IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 has a scheduled start time of 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025?

Viacom holds the official broadcasting rights for the IND-W vs IRE-W ODI series 2025 in India. Fans in India can watch the IND W vs WI W live telecast of 1st ODI 2025 on Sports18 channels. For IND W vs WI W 1st ODI 2025 viewing option online scroll down. Pratika Rawal Credits Psychology Studies for Helping Her Cement Spot in India Women’s Cricket Team Ahead of IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025?

JioCinema is the official OTT platform for Viacom18. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 free live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website.

