India, who before their home against New Zealand, almost had their one foot in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2024-25 Final, are now eyeing wins in their remaining matches, which are all against Australia in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 ahead of the marquee event next year. India Beat Australia by 295 Runs; Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli Shine as Indian Cricket Team Registers Biggest Run-Margin Win in Down Under.

Ahead of the BGT 2024, India dropped down to second place in the WTC 2023-25 points table and got displaced by Australia, who by then had lost three Tests out of their 12 Tests. India's loss meant other teams like Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand have a crack at qualifying for the ICC WTC 2023-25 Final, which will be held at Lords Cricket Ground in London, starting June 11. Reclaim Top Spot in ICC WTC 2023–25 Standings With Record-Shattering Victory Against Australia in Perth.

How Can India Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final?

Needing to win four out of their five remaining Test in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle, India took on Australia in BGT 2024 at Perth, which the Jasprit Bumrah-led side won by 295 runs. India cannot take a sigh of relief and needs to avoid a loss in their remaining four BGT Tests and win three at least to qualify for the WTC 2023-25 Final. Even one loss would mean India will have their hopes of qualification rest on other team results, while a series loss will almost kick them out of the running.

