The India national cricket team dominated the proceeding at Perth against the Australia national cricket team right from day 1. Even though Indian batters failed to make an impact in the first innings, they delivered in the second innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli scoring centuries while KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy provided important assistance to them. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah led the side with a fifer in the first inning and also demolished the opposition in the second innings. Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana also provided major breakthroughs. This is India’s biggest Test win in terms of runs in Australia. Brief score India (150/10 and 487/6d) won against Australia (104/10 and 238/10). 'Kasam se bhaiyaa', Harshit Rana Makes Desperate Plea With Captain Jasprit Bumrah For DRS Call Against Steve Smith During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India Beat Australia by 295 Runs

