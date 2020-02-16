IPL 2020 Schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable

Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders (Photo Credits: IANS)

Almost all the teams in the Indian Premier League have released their scheduled for the upcoming season. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is the latest franchise to have revealed its schedule for IPL 2020. Knight Riders will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an away fixture on March 31. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will play their first home game of IPL 2020 on April 03 against Delhi Capitals. IPL 2020 Schedule Out? Check and Download PDF of Full Fixtures of All Teams in Indian Premier League 13 Leaked Online.

Knight Riders’ last match in the first round will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15. It will be KKR’s home game. Interestingly, out of 14 matches, only two KKR games will have a start time of 4 PM.

Last season, KKR failed to qualify for Playoffs after finishing on fifth spot on the points table. The Kolkata-based franchise won six out of their 14 matches. At the IPL 2020 auction, KKR bought Australian cricketer Pat Cummins for a record price of Rs 15.50 crore. IPL 2020 Schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

KKR IPL 2020 Schedule

#IPLSchedule 🗓 We get our #IPL2020 journey underway against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on 31 March! 🔥 First 🏠 encounter at Eden will be a face-off against Delhi Capitals on 3 April! 🙌#KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL pic.twitter.com/uEyQW8k9ll — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 16, 2020

KKR Squad for IPL 2020: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik