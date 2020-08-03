The Indian Premier League 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020, in UAE. Initially, a couple of teams were supposed to leave for UAE in the second week of August to get acclimatised with the climate. But now, the IPL Governing Council wants the teams to leave only by August 20, keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols. It is said that the majority of the teams have agreed with the same and will leave only by August 20, 2020. Since all the teams would be landing UAE on the same day, creating a biosecure bubble for the players and the franchises would be easier. BCCI Gets Green Signal From Indian Government to Conduct IPL 2020 In UAE, Excited Fans Trend #IPLinUAE on Social Media (Read Tweets).

The biosecure bubble will remain a part of the game for the next couple of months. The BCCI is constantly in touch with the Emirates Cricket Board for the same and a lot of coordination has been happening between the two boards. While speaking to a newspaper, one of the sources said, "We’ll be travelling by road between cities – Dubai to Sharjah to Abu Dhabi. So, will we be checked at all departure and entry points? How will two franchises – who have their separate bio-secure bubbles – coordinate with each other’s protocols on match days? BCCI has a lot on its hands and they can expect our full cooperation."

The announcement about IPL 2020 being held in UAE was made last night. Ever since the netizens could not contain their excitement and started posting tweets with #IPLinUAE. The detailed schedule of the tournament will be released this week.

